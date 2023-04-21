Here’s Why ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock Rose Massively

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Here’s Why ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock Rose Massively

Story Highlights

ContextLogic stock rallied after it announced plans to buy back shares worth up to $50 million of its Class A common stock.

Shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) have gained more than 25% in Thursday’s extended trade and a further 21% at the time of writing. Investors appear enthusiastic about the company’s plan to enhance shareholders’ value.

Recently, the company announced a share buyback program for its Class A common stock worth up to $50 million. The program is set to expire in December 2023.

“We believe that the current macroeconomic environment and the strength of our balance sheet presents an attractive buying opportunity for our stock,” said CFO Vivian Liu.

The share repurchase comes shortly after ContextLogic announced a 1-for-30 reverse split of its common stock. The company undertook the split to comply with the NASDAQ’s minimum $1 per share bid price requirement.

What is the Price Target for Wish Stock?

ContextLogic is currently facing a number of difficulties, such as the post-pandemic slowdown in e-commerce, problems with quality control, and lengthy shipping times. Nevertheless, the company has been working to enhance its prospects by reducing costs, boosting brand recognition, and introducing new features.

Analysts are currently sidelined on WISH stock with a Hold consensus rating. This is based on one Buy, one Hold, and two Sell recommendations. These analysts’ average price target of $45 reflects a monstrous upside potential of 526.7%.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on WISH

Wish Announces $50 Million Share Repurchase Program
Press ReleasesWish Announces $50 Million Share Repurchase Program
15h ago
WISH
Wish to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on May 4, 2023
WISH
Here’s Why ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock Dived 23% Yesterday
WISH
More WISH Latest News >

More News & Analysis on WISH

Wish Announces $50 Million Share Repurchase Program
Press ReleasesWish Announces $50 Million Share Repurchase Program
15h ago
WISH
Wish to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on May 4, 2023
Press ReleasesWish to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on May 4, 2023
8d ago
WISH
Here’s Why ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock Dived 23% Yesterday
Market NewsHere’s Why ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock Dived 23% Yesterday
9d ago
WISH
More WISH Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >