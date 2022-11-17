Here’s What High Diesel Prices Mean for Refining Stocks

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Here’s What High Diesel Prices Mean for Refining Stocks

Story Highlights

Diesel prices have risen sharply in 2022, supporting the financials of the refining companies.

Wall Street Journal report highlighted that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and adverse weather conditions drove diesel prices to record premiums compared to crude and gasoline. Higher price realizations will likely support the uptrend in the share prices of refiners, including Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO). 

It’s worth highlighting that higher average prices have helped these companies to return solid cash to their shareholders (through dividends and buybacks) and reduce debt. Thanks to the improved operating environment, XOM and MRO stocks have gained about 92% and 94%, respectively, year-to-date. 

The Wall Street Journal reveals that diesel prices gained 50% this year compared to a 14% rise in gasoline prices. While diesel prices could stay high, crude prices have cooled off a bit amid economic uncertainty. This indicates that the earnings of these companies could decline sequentially. 

Is XOM Stock a Buy? 

As stated above, analysts expect XOM to post earnings of $3.36 per share in Q4, down from the $4.45 reported in Q3. Nevertheless, XOM stock has received seven Buy and four Hold recommendations for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Meanwhile, these analysts’ average price target of $116.45 implies 3.14% upside potential. 

Our data shows that hedge funds sold 5.2M XOM stock last quarter. Further, insiders sold XOM stock worth $276.2K. XOM stock has a “Perfect 10” Smart Score on TipRanks, implying better prospects ahead. 

Is MRO Stock a Buy or Sell?

Like XOM, MRO’s Q4 earnings could also witness a sequential decline due to lower crude prices. Wall Street expects Marathon Oil to deliver an EPS of $1.06, down from the $1.24 reported in the previous quarter. 

Nevertheless, analysts are cautiously optimistic about MRO stock. It has received eight Buy, five Hold, and one Sell recommendations for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. These analysts’ average price target of $332.93 implies 4.71% upside potential.

Capitalizing on the appreciation in price, hedge funds sold 6.1M MRO stock last quarter. Further, insiders sold MRO stock worth $18.3M. Overall, MRO has a Smart Score of six on 10 on TipRanks, implying a Neutral outlook. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on MRO

Marathon Oil exec Henderson sells 80,000 common shares
The FlyMarathon Oil exec Henderson sells 80,000 common shares
17d ago
MRO
More MRO Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on MRO

Marathon Oil exec Henderson sells 80,000 common shares
The FlyMarathon Oil exec Henderson sells 80,000 common shares
17d ago
MRO

Latest News Feed