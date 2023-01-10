Here’s What Caused Sotera Health’s (NASDAQ:SHC) Stunning Rally

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Here’s What Caused Sotera Health’s (NASDAQ:SHC) Stunning Rally

Story Highlights

The Sterigenics unit of Sotera Health will pay $408 million to resolve more than 870 cases related to the harmful emissions from its sterilization plant.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) stock gained about 71% in Monday’s after-market trading session. The upside came after the company’s subsidiary, Sterigenics, agreed to pay $408 million to settle more than 870 pending cases. The company’s attempts to resolve legal disputes and reach a settlement may have made investors happy, causing a spike in the share price.

These cases alleged that the company’s Willowbrook sterilization plant released ethylene oxide (“EO”), which has the potential to cause cancer and other diseases.

Sterigenics plans to pay the settlement amount by funding an escrow account by May 1, 2023. Further, it will undertake incremental debt financing in the first half of 2023 to pay a considerable portion of the agreed amount.

Is SHC a Buy Stock?

SHC stock has a Hold consensus rating based on one Buy, two Holds, and two Sells. The average price target of $7 indicates 19% downside potential over the next 12 months.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on SHC

Sotera Health Announces Settlement of Ethylene Oxide Litigation in Illinois
Press ReleasesSotera Health Announces Settlement of Ethylene Oxide Litigation in Illinois
13h ago
SHC
Sotera Health Chairman and CEO Presents at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
SHC
Sotera Health to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
SHC
More SHC Latest News >

More News & Analysis on SHC

Sotera Health Announces Settlement of Ethylene Oxide Litigation in Illinois
Press ReleasesSotera Health Announces Settlement of Ethylene Oxide Litigation in Illinois
13h ago
SHC
Sotera Health Chairman and CEO Presents at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Press ReleasesSotera Health Chairman and CEO Presents at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
15h ago
SHC
Sotera Health to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Press ReleasesSotera Health to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
7d ago
SHC
More SHC Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >