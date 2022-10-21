Here’s the Latest on Elon Musk, Twitter, and Tesla

tiprankstipranks
Go Premium
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto Stocks
Portfolio OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
CA English
AU English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Here’s the Latest on Elon Musk, Twitter, and Tesla

Story Highlights

Elon Musk and his affiliated businesses have been in the constant limelight. Let us look at how things shaped up for the billionaire and his companies this week.

Billionaire Elon Musk is known to profitably juggle several businesses simultaneously. At the same time, he also has the knack for drawing the most attention and criticism for his thoughts and actions. As per the latest report from Bloomberg, the Biden administration is mulling over investigating Musk’s several business ventures, citing national security reasons.

Musk’s Twitter Buyout May Be Complete Soon

Twitter’s (NYSE:TWTR) acquisition, one of Musk’s most talked-about deals, is anticipated to close by October 27. However, Musk’s $44 billion deal involves funding from a few foreign investors, which is viewed with discernment by the officials. The administration is also considering the involvement of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS, to review the buyout, Bloomberg added.

On the other hand, the Washington Post reported that Musk is looking to lay off about 75% of Twitter’s employees after the purchase, as quoted by other investors. Notably, Musk recently commented that he and the other investors were “overpaying” for the Twitter deal but saw “incredible potential” in the microblogging site’s future. If true, Twitter’s current employee strength of 7,500 would be reduced to a mere 2,000 shortly.

Amid the lingering buyout, the Twitter stock has a Hold consensus rating, on TipRanks. This is based on one Buy versus 13 Holds. The average Twitter price target is $47.60 implying 9.2% downside potential to current levels, far from the agreed-upon purchase price of $54.20 per share. Meanwhile, the stock has gained 22.9% so far this year.

Musk and SpaceX’s Satellite Services

Furthermore, officials also worry about Musk’s rocket company SpaceX and its satellite network Starlink. The report noted that the billionaire’s recent threat to stop the supply of internet services to war-torn Ukraine and his stance on Russia need to be scrutinized in light of national security.  

On the contrary, the Pentagon is expected to accelerate its contracts with Musk’s SpaceX satellite services. Despite disputes on funding Starlink’s services in Ukraine, the Pentagon believes that SpaceX has superior capabilities compared to rivals and continues doing business with it.

Tesla’s Performance in an Economic Downturn

On the other hand, this week was full of excitement for shareholders and analysts as Musk’s electric vehicle (EV) company, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), reported its third-quarter results. Tesla’s Q3 performance was marked by a sales miss and an earnings beat.

Meanwhile, Tesla will miss its 50% production jump target for 2022 owing to logistical constraints. Having said that, in the conference call, CEO Musk said that Tesla is “recession resilient” and added that the company is persistent with its production ramp-up and also signaled the possibility of a hefty share buyback.

Is Tesla Stock expected to Rise?

Despite falling 48.2% year-to-date, the average Tesla stock prediction for the next 12 months is $304.01. This implies 46.7% upside potential to current levels. Some of the most bullish analyst ratings on Tesla predict a price target of $436, which implies an impressive 110% upside potential. On TipRanks, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TSLA stock based on 18 Buys, six Holds, and four Sells.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos
Videos
---

Latest News Feed

More Market News >