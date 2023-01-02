Here’s How Nio (NYSE:NIO) and XPeng Fared in December

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Here’s How Nio (NYSE:NIO) and XPeng Fared in December

Story Highlights

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) makers Nio and XPeng reported a growth of 11.5% and 94%, respectively, in their December deliveries compared to the previous month. Nonetheless, these EV makers continue to be under pressure due to the COVID-related uncertainty in the country.

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE:NIO) delivered 15,815 vehicles in December 2022, reflecting an 11.5% growth compared to November and nearly a 51% year-over-year increase. Meanwhile, rival XPeng’s (NYSE:XPEV) December deliveries increased 94% to 11,292 units compared to November, indicating a strong rebound from the weakness seen last month. However, XPeng’s deliveries fell 29.4% year-over-year.

It’s worth noting that Li Auto’s December deliveries of 21,233 vehicles were higher than Nio and XPeng. Chinese EVs continue to be under pressure due to COVID-induced production and supply chain disruptions. Moreover, EV subsidies ended in China on December 31, 2022.

Last week, Nio lowered its Q4 deliveries outlook to reflect the impact of COVID-19 outbreaks in China on its supply chain. The company ended Q4 with 40,052 deliveries, reflecting a 60% growth over the prior-year quarter. Overall, Nio’s 2022 deliveries grew 34% to 122,486.

Meanwhile, XPeng’s Q4 deliveries touched 22,204, indicating a significant decline compared to 41,751 deliveries in Q4 2021. The company’s full-year deliveries grew 23% to 120,757.

Macro pressures, COVID-led disruptions, and fears of delisting pulled down Chinese EV stocks in 2022. Shares of Nio, XPeng, and Li Auto declined about 69%, 80%, and 37%, respectively, last year. Investors remain concerned about the impact of a potential economic downturn in China on the country’s EV makers.  

Is Nio a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Wall Street is cautiously optimistic about Nio due to near-term headwinds. Nonetheless, most analysts remain positive about the company’s new launches and continued growth in the EV market in China and beyond. At the Nio Day held in December 2022, the company launched its EC7 and ES8 models, with deliveries expected to begin in May and June 2023, respectively.     

Wall Street’s Moderate Buy consensus rating for Nio stock is based on nine Buys and four Holds. The average NIO stock price prediction of $16.14 implies 65.5% upside potential.

What is the Target Price for XPEV Stock?

The COVID-19 restrictions in China severely hurt XPeng’s operations in 2022. The company’s losses widened in Q3 and its revenue missed expectations. The Street’s Moderate Buy consensus rating for XPeng stock is based on eight Buys, two Holds, and three Sells. The average XPEV stock price target of $13.16 suggests 32.4% upside potential from current levels.  

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NIO

TSLA Shoots Electric Car Market in the Foot
Market NewsTSLA Shoots Electric Car Market in the Foot
2d ago
NIO
TSLA
What’s Ahead for the U.S. Automakers, Post 2022 Sales Decline?
F
GM
These Were the Most Traded Stocks by TipRanks Investors in 2022
AMD
DIS
More NIO Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NIO

TSLA Shoots Electric Car Market in the Foot
Market NewsTSLA Shoots Electric Car Market in the Foot
2d ago
NIO
TSLA
What’s Ahead for the U.S. Automakers, Post 2022 Sales Decline?
Market NewsWhat’s Ahead for the U.S. Automakers, Post 2022 Sales Decline?
3d ago
F
GM
These Were the Most Traded Stocks by TipRanks Investors in 2022
TipRanks LabsThese Were the Most Traded Stocks by TipRanks Investors in 2022
3d ago
AMD
DIS
More NIO Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >