Here’s How AstraZeneca Is Gearing up against Lymphoma

Drug manufacturing giant AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) has agreed to purchase the outstanding shares of TeneoTwo, Inc. for approximately $100 million. TeneoTwo, a subsidiary of TBio, LLC, is known for TNB-486.

The American Depository Receipts (ADRs) of this $203-billion company slipped approximately 1% in the pre-market trading session on Tuesday.

Inside the Headlines

It is worth noting that TNB-486 is a T-cell engager (in the clinical stage), which can be used for killing cancer cells by directing T-cells in the immune system. TNB-486 is being evaluated for the treatment of lymphoma.

The addition of TNB-486 will boost AstraZeneca’s efforts to build more drugs to address blood cancer.

The Senior Vice-President of Haematology R&D at AZN, Anas Younes, said, “We believe this innovative molecule, which was designed to optimize the therapeutic window of T-cell activation, will enable us to explore novel combinations that have the potential to become new standards of care in this setting.”

In addition to the upfront payment of $100 million, AstraZeneca might consider making other payments to the shareholders of TeneoTwo if some R&D and commercial requirements are accomplished.

AstraZeneca forecasts the deal to conclude in the third quarter of 2022.

Wall Street’s Take

On TipRanks, AstraZeneca has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on two Buys. AZN’s average price target is $77.50, reflecting upside potential of 17.51% from current levels. Over the past year, the ADRs of AstraZeneca have increased 10.1%.

A few days ago, Sachin Jain of Bank of America Securities reiterated a Buy rating on AZN with a price target of $80 (21.3% upside potential).

Bloggers’ Opinion

According to TipRanks, financial bloggers are 93% Bullish on AZN versus the sector average of 71%.

Conclusion

The buyout of TeneoTwo is expected to strengthen AstraZeneca’s fight against blood cancer. The buyout also has the potential to boost the company’s top-line prospects in the years ahead.

