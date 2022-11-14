Here are the Stocks Michael Burry Added to His Portfolio

Michael Burry’s firm, Scion Asset Management, disclosed its new positions in an SEC filing that was released today. New positions are as follows:

Charter Communications ( CHTR )

) CoreCivic Inc. ( CXW )

) Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. ( AJRD )

) Liberty Latin America ( LILA )

) Qurate Retail (QRTEA)

In addition, Michael Burry also increased his position in GEO Group (GEO) by more than three times. Defensive positioning is the current theme of his portfolio, with his positions falling into less volatile industries such as telecommunications, aerospace and defense, and prison operators.

What Do Analysts Think of Michael Burry’s Stocks?

With the exception of AJRD stock, which has no analyst coverage, Wall Street sees strong upside potential for each of Michael Burry’s picks. Interestingly, the price target for QRTEA stock is almost 50% higher despite having a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating.

