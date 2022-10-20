Here are Kinder Morgan’s (NYSE:KMI) Q3 Earnings Results

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) recently reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.25, which missed analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.29 per share. In the past nine quarters, the company has missed estimates three times.

Sales increased 35.38% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $5.18 billion compared to $3,8 billion. This was $521.3 million higher than what analysts were looking for.

However, the company demonstrated operating deleverage since its operating margin contracted from 22.1% to 18%. Nevertheless, the company’s operating income grew from $844 million in the comparable period to $931 million now.

What is the Target Price for KMI Stock?

KMI has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on two Buys and five Holds assigned in the past three months. The average KMI stock price target of $20.57 implies 20.4% upside potential.

