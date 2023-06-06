Hello Group Rises on Q1 Beat

Shares of mobile social and entertainment platform Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) are ticking upward today after the company announced better-than-estimated first-quarter numbers.

In Q1, revenue declined 10.5% year-over-year to $410.5 million but landed past estimates by ~$22 million. EPADS or earning per American depository share at $0.34 too comfortably outperformed expectations by $0.06. In March, the company’s monthly active users dropped to 106.5 million from 110.9 million a year ago. Further, in Q1, total paying users on the Momo app also dropped to 7.8 million from 8.6 million a year ago.

Looking ahead, for Q2, MOMO expects net revenue to hover between RMB3 billion and RMB3.1 billion.

After rising nearly 7.3% over the past five sessions, MOMO shares are up a further 4% in the pre-market session today already.

