Hedge Fund Assets Reach a Record $5 Trillion

Assets under management at hedge funds worldwide reached a record $4.98 trillion during this year’s third quarter, with the professionally managed funds seeing their biggest growth since before the 2008 financial crisis.

Data from Hedge Fund Research (HFR) showed that pension funds, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, and other large institutional investors poured $33.7 billion into hedge funds around the world during the third quarter of this year. That’s the biggest haul for the industry since the third quarter of 2007.

However, not all hedge funds are benefiting from the influx of investor capital. According to HFR, the record money has disproportionately benefited larger hedge funds, with nearly all of the new money flowing into firms with $5 billion or more of assets under management.

The Big Get Bigger

The largest hedge funds globally received more than $32 billion of the new money deployed in the third quarter, and have taken $62 billion of the $71 billion that the industry has taken in since the start of this year. Millennium Management and Point72 Asset Management have been among the biggest beneficiaries, said HFR in its report on the industry.

“When you’re allocating to these funds, you’re allocating to the best traders,” writes HFR. Hedge funds are “overseen by the best risk managers, the best chief investment officers, and you really think you have a specialized access,” adds the firm. Between performance gains and new money, assets across the global hedge fund industry increased by $238.4 billion during the July through September quarter.

