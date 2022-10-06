tiprankstipranks
Market News

HeartBeam to Bring 24/7 Heart Monitoring with Smartwatch Connectivity

Cardiac technology company HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEAT) has expanded its product pipeline in the cardiac device wearable technology market by bringing smartwatch connectivity for a 24/7 heart monitoring solution.

The move allows HeartBeam to add arrhythmia detection to its expertise.

The Founder and CEO of the company Branisllav Vajdic, Ph.D., commented, “Adding smartwatch connectivity to our platform is a significant development as it extends our portfolio by enabling 24/7 heart monitoring capability. Coupled with our breakthrough AIMIGo solution, we believe the overall HeartBeam system will bring a new and much higher level of diagnostic capability to cardiac patients.”

Is BEAT Stock a Buy?

BEAT stock has climbed a whopping 353% over the past month and the Street sees a further 109.06% potential upside in the stock based on a $12 price target and a Moderate Buy consensus rating.

Read full Disclosure

Disclaimer

