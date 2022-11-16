HeartBeam Bags New Patent for Heart Attack Detection

Cardiac technology provider HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEAT) has bagged a patent to detect heart attacks with its smartwatch-based monitor in the U.S.

The development further builds up on BEAT’s 3D-vector electrocardiogram (VECG) platform and allows the company to make headways into the ischemia and Arrhythmia detection product lines

BEAT estimates that the global wearables medical device market will reach $196 billion by 2030 and the new patent further enhances its capabilities.

At the same time, the company is also focusing on furthering its HeartBeam AIMI and HeartBeam AIMIGo systems as well.

Shares of the company have climbed nearly 170% over the past six months.

