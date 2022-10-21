HCA Healthcare Delivers Mixed Results in Q3

HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA), the for-profit operator of hospitals and healthcare facilities announced its Q3 earnings today. The company reported revenues of $14.9 billion, down by 2% year-over-year and missing Street estimates by $30 million.

Adjusted earnings came in at $3.93 per share, beating consensus estimates of $3.88 per share.

HCA reported an adjusted EBITDA of $2.9 billion in Q3 , a fall of 9.9% year-over-year while same facility admissions dropped 1.5% year-over-year.

The company stated in its Q3 press release that its results ” include Hurricane Ian’s impact, primarily on our Florida facilities, causing additional expenses and lost revenues estimated at $35 million. This amount is prior to any potential insurance recoveries.”