HBO, Netflix Strike Content Licensing Deal

The popular HBO comedy, Insecure, is hitting the Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) platform as a result of a recent licensing deal between Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) and the streaming giant. According to reports from The Hollywood Reporter, the deal, which was finalized late last week, sees a significant detour from HBO’s typical strategy, allowing some of its content to be streamed by a rival service.

Not only Insecure but other notable HBO shows such as Band of Brothers, The Pacific, Six Feet Under, and Ballers are also included in the package, with True Blood being accessible to Netflix users outside the U.S. Although this arrangement may seem unusual given the current streaming wars, it’s an old TV tradition for shows to be licensed across different networks.

Turning to Wall Street, analysts expect more from WBD stock than from NFLX stock. Indeed, WBD’s price target of $20.50 per share implies over 57% upside potential, whereas analysts expect almost 8% downside risk from NFLX.

