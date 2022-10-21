Hawaiian Holdings Soars on Amazon Deal

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) are soaring today after Hawaiian Airlines (its subsidiary) entered into an agreement with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to operate and maintain a fleet of 10 freighters for the online retailer.

The first 10 planes will start service over the next two years and the fleet could be increased depending on Amazon’s requirements.

Importantly, in tandem with the deal, Hawaiian issued warrants to Amazon to acquire up to 15% of its common stock (the warrants can be exercised over the next nine years).

