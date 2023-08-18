Hawaiian Electric’s (NYSE: HE) Upward Surge Amid Legal Battles and Restructuring Talks

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Hawaiian Electric’s (NYSE: HE) Upward Surge Amid Legal Battles and Restructuring Talks
Market News

Hawaiian Electric’s (NYSE: HE) Upward Surge Amid Legal Battles and Restructuring Talks

The electric utility company, Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE: HE) was on an upswing in trading on Friday as it issued an important update to its investors. The company stated that while it was consulting different experts, its goal was “not to restructure the company but to endure as a financially strong utility that Maui and this state need.”

The company clarified that a public power safety shutoff program was not a part of its “high-wind management protocols.” HE added that precautionary short-notice power shutoffs have to be coordinated with first responders and in places like Lahaina, an electricity shutoff would have cut off the water supply as it powers some of the pumps that provide the water needed for firefighting.

Hawaiian Electric highlighted its efforts to restore power and stated that as on August 17,2023, the company had restored power to more than 80% of its customers while around 1,900 customers in West Maui were still without electricity.

Hawaiian Electric’s investor update was in response to a Wall Street Journal report that HE was in discussions with restructuring advisory firms to explore options regarding the company’s rising financial and legal challenges. The company has been hit with lawsuits that alleged that its decisions leading up to and during the wildfires contributed to the severity of the damage experienced by Maui residents.

However, the company stated in its investor update that, “unlike in California, there is no precedent in Hawai‘i applying inverse condemnation to a private party like an investor-owned utility. It has only been applied to government entities,” nor can inverse condemnation be applied to ” government entities based on damages that they’ve caused.”

Analysts remain sidelined about HE stock with a Hold consensus rating based on three Holds and one Sell.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on HE

Hawaiian Electric falls -20.7%
The FlyHawaiian Electric falls -20.7%
1d ago
HE
Hawaiian Electric falls -25.2%
HE
Hawaiian Electric trading resumes
HE
More HE Latest News >

More News & Analysis on HE

Hawaiian Electric falls -20.7%
The FlyHawaiian Electric falls -20.7%
1d ago
HE
Hawaiian Electric falls -25.2%
The FlyHawaiian Electric falls -25.2%
1d ago
HE
Hawaiian Electric trading resumes
The FlyHawaiian Electric trading resumes
1d ago
HE
More HE Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >