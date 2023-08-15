Hawaiian Electric (NYSE:HE) Sputters After Bond Rating Hit

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Hawaiian Electric (NYSE:HE) Sputters After Bond Rating Hit
Market News

Hawaiian Electric (NYSE:HE) Sputters After Bond Rating Hit

Story Highlights

Another terrible day hits Hawaiian Electric as its bond rating drops to junk.

The last few days have not been good ones for Hawaii in general, and for Hawaii’s leading utility, Hawaiian Electric (NYSE:HE) in particular. In fact, Hawaiian Electric lost over 9% in Tuesday’s trading, thanks to two main factors: its bond rating, and the ongoing wildfire disaster in Maui.

The first major hit to Hawaiian Electric, which is more closely related to the second than you might think, was S&P downgrading Hawaiian Electric’s bond rating to BB-, or basically, junk bond status. S&P also put Hawaiian Electric and its various subsidiaries on CreditWatch, complete with negative outlooks, and also pulled both the commercial and short-term ratings down to a B. Shahriar Pourreza, analyst with Guggenheim, also offered some explanation on what’s hitting Hawaiian Electric’s credit rating. The major issue is a “short-term liquidity crunch,” with banks not especially eager to lend to a company that basically needs to rebuild its operations and will be unable to pay loans until it has rebuilt. With a dividend date coming up, that may be a bigger problem than expected.

That brings us to the second issue: the very real possibility that Hawaiian Electric may have had a hand in the wildfire to begin with. Reports suggest that Hawaiian Electric didn’t turn off the power ahead of the storms that brought dry, gusty winds and a likely chance of line breakage. It’s unclear just how much of the blame should go on Hawaiian Electric, especially since its choice was to shut off power for no reason in a storm, or potentially be branded a part of the problem. It’s similar to what happened to PG&E (NYSE:PCG) in California during some of their wildfires.

Analysts don’t hold out much hope for Hawaiian Electric either. With two Hold ratings and two Sell, Hawaiian Electric stock is considered a Moderate Sell. However, with an average price target of $26.75, Hawaiian Electric comes with a substantial upside potential of 39.18%.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on HE

Hawaiian Electric falls -39.3%
The FlyHawaiian Electric falls -39.3%
1d ago
HE
Hawaiian Electric (NYSE: HE) Craters Under Scrutiny for Its Role in Hawaii Wildfires
HE
Hawaiian Electric falls -39.5%
HE
More HE Latest News >

More News & Analysis on HE

Hawaiian Electric falls -39.3%
The FlyHawaiian Electric falls -39.3%
1d ago
HE
Hawaiian Electric (NYSE: HE) Craters Under Scrutiny for Its Role in Hawaii Wildfires
Market NewsHawaiian Electric (NYSE: HE) Craters Under Scrutiny for Its Role in Hawaii Wildfires
1d ago
HE
Hawaiian Electric falls -39.5%
The FlyHawaiian Electric falls -39.5%
1d ago
HE
More HE Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >