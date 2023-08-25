tiprankstipranks
Hawaiian Electric (NYSE: HE) in Freefall after Lawsuits and Dividend Suspension
Market News

Hawaiian Electric (NYSE: HE) in Freefall after Lawsuits and Dividend Suspension

Story Highlights

Hawaiian Electric continued to be in a freefall on Friday after suspending its quarterly dividend and being hit with a spate of lawsuits.

Electric utility company, Hawaiian Electric (NYSE: HE) continued to plummet in pre-market trading on Friday after being hit by a lawsuit and suspending its dividends. The company has lost more than 70% of its stock value in the past month. Maui County has filed a lawsuit against the company alleging negligence on the part of Hawaiian Electric for failing to adequately maintain their power infrastructure during a windstorm that led to multiple fires on August 8.

The lawsuit, seeking unspecified damages asserts that despite a National Weather Service warning of dangerous conditions, the utility didn’t proactively cut power, allowing downed and energized lines to spark the fires.

But the company’s troubles don’t end here. Hawaiian Electric is also facing a securities fraud lawsuit, citing compromised safety protocols that led to “the “precipitous decline in the market value of the company’s securities.”

Meanwhile, Hawaiian Electric has suspended its quarterly cash dividends beginning with the third quarter of this year to ” increase its cash position.” The company needs cash to rebuild and restore power in fire-ravaged Maui.

HEI and Hawaiian Electric have drawn $170 million and $200 million, respectively, under their existing unsecured revolving credit facilities to strengthen their balance sheet.

Analysts remain sidelined about HE stock with a Hold consensus rating based on three Holds and one Sell.

