HARP Stock Doubles after Positive Phase 1 Trial Data

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HARP) more than doubled today at one point after 10 out of 13 patients saw an objective response rate for its cancer therapy. Although this is a sample of the 62 patients in the trial, it demonstrates that the treatment is on the right path.

In addition, safety doesn’t appear to be a major concern, as 29% of patients experienced low-grade cytokine release syndrome.

Despite its big move today, Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target of $4.17 on HARP stock, implying over 85% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

