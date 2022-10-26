Harley-Davidson Stock Goes in Top Gear on Q3 Beat

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) shares are up in double digits today on the back of a robust third-quarter performance.

Revenue rose 20.4% year-over-year to $1.65 billion, outperforming estimates by nearly $290 million. EPS at $1.78 too, comfortably beat expectations by $0.38.

Importantly, global motorcycle shipments surged 19% year-over-year during this period as production levels witnessed a recovery.

HOG has reiterated its guidance for the full-year 2022 for HDMC revenue, HDMC margin as well as HDFS performance. Further, the company bought back shares worth $12 million during the quarter.

Looking ahead to full year 2022, it expects HDMC revenue growth between 5% and 10%, and HDMC operating margin between 11% and 12%. HDFS operating income is seen declining by 20% to 25%.

Read full Disclosure