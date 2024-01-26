Hanmi Financial Appoints James Marasco to Board

Hanmi Financial Corp. (HAFC) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

On January 24, 2024, Hanmi Financial Corporation and its subsidiary, Hanmi Bank, appointed James Marasco to their Boards of Directors. With over 35 years of experience in commercial lending and financial services, Marasco currently serves as an Executive Vice President at Gibraltar Business Capital and has held several leadership roles at Wells Fargo Capital Finance. He has a B.A. in accounting from Michigan State University and joins the Risk, Compliance and Planning Committee, as well as the Compensation and Human Resources Committee of the Company. There are no reported arrangements, family relationships, or regulatory disclosures concerning Marasco’s appointment.

