Guidance Sends Lyft over a Cliff

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Guidance Sends Lyft over a Cliff

Ride-sharing giant Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) lost better than 36% in Friday’s trading session. The biggest reason? A mixed-bag earnings report, coupled with guidance so sour some called it a “debacle.” That’s a terrible combination for any company, and Lyft proved no exception.

Lyft’s earnings report didn’t come in all that badly. Earnings proved a huge disappointment; Lyft posted a loss of $0.74 per share, while analysts were looking for a much smaller loss of $0.14 per share. However, Lyft managed to turn things around on revenue, coming in at $1.2 billion against projections that looked for $1.15 billion. Nevertheless, guidance faltered as Lyft looked for $975 million in revenue in 2023’s first quarter against the $1 billion outright projected by analysts, and analysts were not kind to the firm.

Wedbush’s Daniel Ives came out and suggested that Lyft’s results looked like management is “…playing darts blindfolded.” Ives also cut the stock’s rating to Hold and lowered the price target to $13 per share. Wells Fargo’s Brian Fitzgerald also cut the rating to Hold, as did J.P. Morgan’s Doug Anmuth, among others. Anmuth cut the price target on Lyft nearly in half, from $29 to $15, and even went so far as to note that “Uber’s (NASDAQ:UBER) network and scale benefits are increasingly weighing on Lyft’s execution.”

Overall, analyst consensus currently calls Lyft a Hold. Further, with an average price target of $14.76 per share, Lyft stock comes with 43.16% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on LYFT

Lyft price target lowered to $11 from $15 at Deutsche Bank
The FlyLyft price target lowered to $11 from $15 at Deutsche Bank
1d ago
LYFT
Lyft price target lowered to $12 from $20 at Roth MKM
LYFT
Lyft downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo
LYFT
More LYFT Latest News >

More News & Analysis on LYFT

Lyft price target lowered to $11 from $15 at Deutsche Bank
The FlyLyft price target lowered to $11 from $15 at Deutsche Bank
1d ago
LYFT
Lyft price target lowered to $12 from $20 at Roth MKM
The FlyLyft price target lowered to $12 from $20 at Roth MKM
1d ago
LYFT
Lyft downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo
The FlyLyft downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo
1d ago
LYFT
More LYFT Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >