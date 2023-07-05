GTCR Could Acquire FIS’s Worldpay Business

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS) were on an upswing in pre-market trading at the time of writing on Wednesday after a Reuters report that private equity firm GTCR could be in advanced talks to acquire a majority stake in Worldpay, the payments processing business of the financial services company. According to the report, this deal could be in the range of $15 billion to $20 billion.

The deal could be “the largest in GTCR’s history and enable FIS to undo its soured $43 billion acquisition of Worldpay in 2019,” according to Reuters. Earlier this week, there were reports that GTCR and Advent, the two private equity firms could be interested in acquiring FIS’s Worldpay business.

Analysts are cautiously optimistic about FIS stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on seven Buys and four Holds.