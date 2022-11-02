GSK Delivers Upbeat Q3 Results

GSK (NYSE: GSK) reported Q3 results on Wednesday with revenues of £7.8 billion, up 17.6% year-over-year. Adjusted earnings came in at 46.9p, an increase of 25% year-over-year based on actual exchange rates.

Emma Walmsley, GSK’s CEO stated, “GSK has delivered another quarter of excellent performance, with strong growth in Specialty Medicines, record sales for our shingles vaccine, Shingrix, and further improvements in adjusted operating profit.”

Walmsley added, “We are again raising our full-year guidance and expect good momentum in 2023, further strengthening our confidence in our performance outlooks, driven by Shingrix global expansion and expected new launches including our new RSV vaccine.”

GSK has projected its sales in FY22 to go up in the range of 8% to 10% and adjusted operating profit to increase between 15% and 17%.