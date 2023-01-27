tiprankstipranks
Market News

Grab 3 Analysts’ Favorite Stocks Now as They Go Ex-Dividend Next Week

Story Highlights

These analysts’ favorite stocks will go ex-dividend next week. Investors should own these shares before the ex-dividend date to get the next payout.

Investors eyeing consistent dividend income should buy shares of corporations before they hit their ex-dividend dates. Using TipRanks’ Dividend Calendar, let’s zoom in on three stocks going ex-dividend next week. Additionally, these shares are analysts’ favorites and command a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. 

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone operates as a REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) focusing on shopping centers. It has received three Buy and one Hold recommendations for a Strong Buy consensus rating. WSR stock has an ex-dividend date of February 1. It pays a monthly dividend of $0.04 per share, translating into a yield of 4.61%. 

Costco (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco is a membership-only big-box retail store (warehouse club) operator. It carries a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 18 Buy and six Hold recommendations. COST stock will go ex-dividend on February 2. It pays a quarterly dividend of $0.9 per share, reflecting a yield of 0.71%.

MPLX (NYSE:MPLX)

MPLX owns midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets. It has six Buy and two Hold recommendations for a Strong Buy consensus rating. MPLX stock has an ex-dividend date of February 3. It pays a quarterly dividend of $0.77 per share, translating into a yield of 8.32%. 

Disclosure 

More News & Analysis on WSR

Whitestone REIT Receives Investment Grade Credit Rating
Press ReleasesWhitestone REIT Receives Investment Grade Credit Rating
7d ago
WSR
Whitestone REIT receives investment grade credit rating
WSR
Whitestone REIT Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call
WSR
More WSR Latest News >

