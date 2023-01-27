Grab 3 Analysts’ Favorite Stocks Now as They Go Ex-Dividend Next Week

Investors eyeing consistent dividend income should buy shares of corporations before they hit their ex-dividend dates. Using TipRanks’ Dividend Calendar, let’s zoom in on three stocks going ex-dividend next week. Additionally, these shares are analysts’ favorites and command a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone operates as a REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) focusing on shopping centers. It has received three Buy and one Hold recommendations for a Strong Buy consensus rating. WSR stock has an ex-dividend date of February 1. It pays a monthly dividend of $0.04 per share, translating into a yield of 4.61%.

Costco is a membership-only big-box retail store (warehouse club) operator. It carries a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 18 Buy and six Hold recommendations. COST stock will go ex-dividend on February 2. It pays a quarterly dividend of $0.9 per share, reflecting a yield of 0.71%.

MPLX owns midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets. It has six Buy and two Hold recommendations for a Strong Buy consensus rating. MPLX stock has an ex-dividend date of February 3. It pays a quarterly dividend of $0.77 per share, translating into a yield of 8.32%.

