GOOGL’s YouTube Could Launch First Shopping Channel in South Korea

Alphabet’s YouTube (GOOGL) is likely to launch its first official shopping channel in South Korea on June 30, Reuters reported citing a Yonhap news agency report. This shopping channel will operate in the Korean language and will be a 90-day project providing a live-commerce platform to companies and will stream live shopping content from around 30 brands.

A YouTube spokesperson told Reuters, “We may experiment with a variety of YouTube Shopping features from time to time.”

The report stated that this shopping channel will be a prime opportunity for Google to test out this feature as the company is looking at becoming more “shoppable,” especially considering that South Korea already has a thriving live-streaming commerce business led by Naver.

Analysts are bullish about GOOGL stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 28 Buys and three Holds.