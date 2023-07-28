Google’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) Smartphone Shipments Surge 48% YoY despite Sluggish Market

Google’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) smartphones made quite a splash in the second quarter, boasting a 48% year-over-year growth in shipments amid a generally sluggish market, according to Counterpoint Research’s Market Monitor. The surge coincided with the launch of the company’s latest devices, the foldable Pixel Fold and the budget-friendly Pixel 7a.

However, this success still represents a mere 3% of the domestic market. Indeed, Samsung (GB:SMSN) and Motorola, who rely on Google’s Android OS for their devices, witnessed a steep drop in sales at 37% and 17%, respectively, culminating in an overall 38% year-over-year decrease in Android shipments. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), however, managed to strengthen its grip on the U.S. market, with iPhones now accounting for 55%, an increase from 52% in the previous quarter and 45% a year earlier.

Turning to Wall Street, both AAPL and GOOG stocks are considered Strong Buys according to analysts. However, they appear to assign a slightly higher upside potential to GOOG stock, although both are close to their target prices.

Disclosure