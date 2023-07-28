tiprankstipranks
Market News

Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) Smartphone Shipments Surge 48% YoY despite Sluggish Market

Story Highlights

Google's smartphones made quite a splash in the second quarter, boasting a 48% year-over-year growth in shipments amid a generally sluggish market.

Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) smartphones made quite a splash in the second quarter, boasting a 48% year-over-year growth in shipments amid a generally sluggish market, according to Counterpoint Research's Market Monitor. The surge coincided with the launch of the company's latest devices, the foldable Pixel Fold and the budget-friendly Pixel 7a.

However, this success still represents a mere 3% of the domestic market. Indeed, Samsung (GB:SMSN) and Motorola, who rely on Google's Android OS for their devices, witnessed a steep drop in sales at 37% and 17%, respectively, culminating in an overall 38% year-over-year decrease in Android shipments. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), however, managed to strengthen its grip on the U.S. market, with iPhones now accounting for 55%, an increase from 52% in the previous quarter and 45% a year earlier.

Turning to Wall Street, both AAPL and GOOG stocks are considered Strong Buys according to analysts. However, they appear to assign a slightly higher upside potential to GOOG stock, although both are close to their target prices.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on AAPL

Apple price target raised to $195 from $175 at Bernstein
The FlyApple price target raised to $195 from $175 at Bernstein
1d ago
AAPL
VTI ETF’s Simple but Powerful Strategy is a Long-Term Winner
V
MA
Meta, Microsoft and Amazon release mapping dataset for developers, TC says
AAPL
AMZN
More AAPL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >