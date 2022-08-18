tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Google Wins a Court Battle in Australia

Story Highlights

Google gets relief in a case filed by a lawyer holding the company liable for defamatory content against him. The relief comes amid various regulatory concerns for the company in the country.

Technology conglomerate Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) search engine giant Google has been granted relief from the high court of Australia in a lawsuit. The case relates to the company’s liability for defamatory content that can be accessed via a hyperlink in its search results.

The High Court of Australia Dismisses the Case Against Google

The High Court of Australia’s verdict came against the backdrop of a case filed by lawyer George Defteros. Defteros alleged that a Google search of his name pulled up a link and a snippet of a newspaper article that was defamatory. Although lower courts ordered Google to pay damages to the tune of 40,000 Australian dollars to Defteros, the High Court ruled that Google was not a publisher of the defamatory content and therefore was not liable for the same.

Notably, the case comes as a relief to the tech giant amid countless regulatory headwinds for the company Down-Under. For instance, in June, the company was directed by a Federal Court in Australia to pay 715,000 Australian dollars to John Barilaro for defamatory videos posted on its YouTube platform against the senior politician.

Website Traffic Trends Are Encouraging

Google’s website traffic growth is seeing no signs of slowing down even amid regulatory concerns.

TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (SEMR), the world’s biggest website usage monitoring service, offers insight into Google’s performance this quarter.

Meanwhile, the AppLovin website recorded a 28.68% monthly rise in global visits in July, compared to June. Also, year-to-date, the Google website traffic increased by 11.91%, compared to the previous year.

Learn how Website Traffic can help you research your favorite stocks.

Is Google a Strong Buy?

Overall, the consensus among analysts for Google stock is a Strong Buy based on 30 Buys and two Holds. The GOOGL average price target of $142.63 implies an upside potential of 19.3% from current levels. Shares have declined 11.7% over the past year.

Key Takeaways

Australia has been a tough regulatory environment for all tech giants, including Google. However, the latest court verdict comes in as a positive, as the company is now no longer liable for the content of its search results.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on GOOGL

FAANG Stocks are Hot Again: Which Do Analysts Favor Most?
Stock Analysis & IdeasFAANG Stocks are Hot Again: Which Do Analysts Favor Most?
8h ago
AAPL
AMZN
3 Stocks Traded by the Most Active U.S. Politician on Wall Street
META
MSFT
Which FAANG Stock Looks Promising at Current Levels?
AAPL
NFLX
More GOOGL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GOOGL

FAANG Stocks are Hot Again: Which Do Analysts Favor Most?
Stock Analysis & IdeasFAANG Stocks are Hot Again: Which Do Analysts Favor Most?
8h ago
AAPL
AMZN
3 Stocks Traded by the Most Active U.S. Politician on Wall Street
Stock Analysis & Ideas3 Stocks Traded by the Most Active U.S. Politician on Wall Street
17h ago
META
MSFT
Which FAANG Stock Looks Promising at Current Levels?
Stock Analysis & IdeasWhich FAANG Stock Looks Promising at Current Levels?
9d ago
AAPL
NFLX
More GOOGL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Cisco’s Q4 Results Impress Investors, Sending Shares 4.9% Higher
CSCO
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, Aug 17: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Insider Buying Sends Cassava Sciences Stock 25% Higher; Should You Follow?
SAVA
Target Stock Drops 3% after Weak Q2
TGT
Here’s Why Eargo Stock Has Gained 184% in Two Days
EAR
Lowe’s Reports Q2 Earnings Results; Stock is Up 3%
LOW
General Motors (NYSE: GM) Forced to Recall 485,000 Vehicles
GM
Will Innergex Stock (TSE: INE) Get a Boost from PacifiCorp Agreement?
INE
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
A
SSL
More Market News >