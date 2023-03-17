Google Ups Price of YouTube Subscription Service

Google (GOOGL) sent out an email to YouTube subscribers on Thursday stating that starting in April, the tech giant was going to increase the price of its YouTube subscription to $73 per month from $65 currently.

The company stated in its email, “As content costs have risen and we continue to invest in the quality of our service, we are updating our price to keep bringing you the best possible service.”

This move comes after several of YouTube’s streaming services competitors including Disney (DIS), Apple (AAPL) and HBO (WBD) have also raised their prices.

Analysts are bullish about GOOGL stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on a unanimous 31 Buys.