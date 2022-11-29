Google to Face a Class Action Lawsuit Over App Store

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) will face a class-action lawsuit from 21 million individuals for violating anti-competition laws in the U.S., U.S. District Court Judge James Donato ruled on Monday.

According to Reuters, Judge Donato ruled that the “plaintiffs had established the legal elements of ‘commonality’ and other factors to form a class action that alleges anticompetitive business practices.”

The class action lawsuit members are Google Play app store customers spanning 12 U.S. states and have identified damages totaling $4.7 billion.

Shares of GOOGL have dropped more than 30% in the past year.