Google Suspends Pinduoduo App on Play Store

Global Technology major Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has suspended Pinduoduo’ (NASDAQ:PDD) app on the Play Store after spotting issues associated with malware, reported Reuters.

In the meantime, Google is continuing an investigation. The development comes fresh on the heels of PDD’s fourth-quarter numbers. The company delivered nearly 50% growth in the top line but the numbers still fell short of analysts’ estimates.

Overall, the Street has a $123.78 consensus price target on Google implying a 21.4% potential upside in the stock. That’s on top of an 8.5% rise in the share price in the last five sessions alone.

Read full Disclosure