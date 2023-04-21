Google Slips despite New Bard Developments

In February, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Google’s parent company, had serious trouble rolling out its Bard AI chatbot. The chatbot—designed to answer user questions—answered incorrectly and cost Alphabet about $100 billion in market cap. Now, Alphabet has a new improvement plan in mind, and investors are taking it with a grain of salt as Alphabet shares are down fractionally in Friday afternoon’s trading.

The new improvement for Bard isn’t so much for improving Bard itself as it is about making collateral code easier to write. The new changes will make it easier for developers to write code that incorporates Bard, offering up code generation and debugging tools. Developers will have access to such tools in over 20 different programming languages, which opens up a wide range of possibilities in terms of what can be done.

However, Bard itself did get some upgrades, and some further upgrades are yet to come. Science fiction buffs, meanwhile, will find this especially unnerving; the Bard chatbot can now generate its own code and debug current code. This function was added by popular demand, noted a Google Research blog post. Moreover, Bard is also in line to receive a new set of tools that can help with advertising generation. An internal Google presentation noted that this would, somehow, open up “…a world of creativity.”

While this potentially has enormous ramifications for all of human life, analysts are very much on Google’s side. With seven Buy ratings, Alphabet stock is unanimously declared a Strong Buy. Furthermore, it comes with an upside potential of 18.98% thanks to its average price target of $126.

Disclosure