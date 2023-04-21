Google Slips despite New Bard Developments

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Google Slips despite New Bard Developments

In February, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Google’s parent company, had serious trouble rolling out its Bard AI chatbot. The chatbot—designed to answer user questions—answered incorrectly and cost Alphabet about $100 billion in market cap. Now, Alphabet has a new improvement plan in mind, and investors are taking it with a grain of salt as Alphabet shares are down fractionally in Friday afternoon’s trading.

The new improvement for Bard isn’t so much for improving Bard itself as it is about making collateral code easier to write. The new changes will make it easier for developers to write code that incorporates Bard, offering up code generation and debugging tools. Developers will have access to such tools in over 20 different programming languages, which opens up a wide range of possibilities in terms of what can be done.

However, Bard itself did get some upgrades, and some further upgrades are yet to come. Science fiction buffs, meanwhile, will find this especially unnerving; the Bard chatbot can now generate its own code and debug current code. This function was added by popular demand, noted a Google Research blog post. Moreover, Bard is also in line to receive a new set of tools that can help with advertising generation. An internal Google presentation noted that this would, somehow, open up “…a world of creativity.”

While this potentially has enormous ramifications for all of human life, analysts are very much on Google’s side. With seven Buy ratings, Alphabet stock is unanimously declared a Strong Buy. Furthermore, it comes with an upside potential of 18.98% thanks to its average price target of $126.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Continues its AI Push With Full Force
Market NewsAlphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Continues its AI Push With Full Force
11h ago
GOOG
Alphabet’s Google merges AI resources, announces Google DeepMind
GOOG
Google offers billing choice for U.K. Play Store developers
GOOG
More GOOG Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Continues its AI Push With Full Force
Market NewsAlphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Continues its AI Push With Full Force
11h ago
GOOG
Alphabet’s Google merges AI resources, announces Google DeepMind
The FlyAlphabet’s Google merges AI resources, announces Google DeepMind
1d ago
GOOG
Google offers billing choice for U.K. Play Store developers
The FlyGoogle offers billing choice for U.K. Play Store developers
1d ago
GOOG
More GOOG Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >