Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Combines Navigation Apps to Streamline Work

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Combines Navigation Apps to Streamline Work

Story Highlights

Google is facing tremendous pressure to sustain costs and meet expectations. In its latest effort, the search giant is combining its navigation apps to realign operations.

Google, a unit of technology giant Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), is combining two teams working on navigation apps; Waze and Maps. However, there will be no workforce reduction, the company said. Google expects to reduce overlapping map-making work in both teams as part of its restructuring program, a WSJ report cited.

Waze has some 500 employees that will be combined with Google’s Geo-Services team, which operates Maps, Earth, and Street View products. Meanwhile, after a successful team transition, Waze’s current CEO Neha Parikh will step down from her position.

Alphabet, like many others, is struggling to control costs and manage the bottom line. Last month, activist investor TCI Fund Management also wrote a letter to CEO Sundar Pichai urging him to cut down redundant workforce to control expenses. Year to date, GOOGL stock has lost 34.5%.

Is Google Stock Expected to Go Up?

With 28 unanimous Buys, GOOGL stock commands a Strong Buy consensus rating. On TipRanks, the average Alphabet price target of $127.89 implies that the stock has 34.7% potential upside from current levels.

Moreover, as per TipRanks Smart Score rating, GOOGL stock has a Smart Score of 9, implying that the company is highly likely to outperform market expectations. Bloggers are bullish on the stock, and hedge funds have increased their exposure to GOOGL stock by 129.4 million shares in the last quarter.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on GOOG

Google makes it easier to ‘dive deeper, explore topics’ related to a Search
The FlyGoogle makes it easier to ‘dive deeper, explore topics’ related to a Search
2d ago
GOOG
Google brings continuous scrolling to desktop Search
GOOG
Vietnam-based EV maker VinFast plans for U.S. IPO
LI
NIO
More GOOG Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on GOOG

Google makes it easier to ‘dive deeper, explore topics’ related to a Search
The FlyGoogle makes it easier to ‘dive deeper, explore topics’ related to a Search
2d ago
GOOG
Google brings continuous scrolling to desktop Search
The FlyGoogle brings continuous scrolling to desktop Search
2d ago
GOOG
Vietnam-based EV maker VinFast plans for U.S. IPO
The FlyVietnam-based EV maker VinFast plans for U.S. IPO
2d ago
LI
NIO
More {slug} Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >