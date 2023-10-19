Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) to Layoff Workers in Its News Division 

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) to Layoff Workers in Its News Division 
Market News

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) to Layoff Workers in Its News Division 

Story Highlights

Google recently announced that it would cut 40-45 jobs within its news division.

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) recently announced that it would cut 40-45 jobs within its news division, CNBC reported. The move comes amidst increased efforts to combat misinformation on social media platforms and news outlets.

The technology giant said the layoffs do not impact the firm’s information quality. Lately, media outlets have been under increased pressure to combat misinformation that has escalated following the Israeli-Palestine war. Calls for the regulation of tech platforms have also increased, with lawmakers pushing for them to adopt stricter measures.

Meanwhile, the recent layoff follows a slew of other cuts made at Google this year. In January, the company announced plans to slash 12,000 jobs, nearly 6% of its full-time workforce. Since then, it has made several layoffs, with the most recent happening last month. 

Is Google a Good Stock to Hold?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on GOOG stock based on six Buys, one Hold, and zero Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic above. Furthermore, the average GOOG price target of $150.29 per share implies 7.67% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Slides as Analysts Get Concerned
Market NewsBaidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Slides as Analysts Get Concerned
1h ago
BIDU
GOOG
Amazon Stock (NASDAQ:AMZN): The Growth Story is Shaping Up Well
Stock Analysis & IdeasAmazon Stock (NASDAQ:AMZN): The Growth Story is Shaping Up Well
23h ago
SPX
AMZN
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Scores a Hold at Jefferies, Shares Slip
Market NewsPinterest (NYSE:PINS) Scores a Hold at Jefferies, Shares Slip
23h ago
GOOG
META
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >