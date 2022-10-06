Google Launches Pixel 7 Phones and Pixel Watch

Alphabet’s Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has launched its much-talked-about Pixel 7 phones and Pixel Watch today.

While Google is working towards a complete portfolio encompassing phones, watches, tablets, and earbuds, the company could also bring to market a foldable phone in the future. Further, its Pixel watch will also face off with the Apple Watch.

Its Pixel phones are based on the Tensor G2 chip and the base phone features up to 72 hours of backup. Additionally, the company’s Pixel tablet is expected to hit shelves in 2023.

Is Google Stock a Buy?

Overall, the Street remains Bullish about GOOG stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 10 unanimous Buys.

Further, the average analyst price target of $145.85 indicates a substantial 42.13% potential upside in Alphabet stock.

Read full Disclosure