tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
CA English
AU English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Google Launches Pixel 7 Phones and Pixel Watch

Alphabet’s Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has launched its much-talked-about Pixel 7 phones and Pixel Watch today.

While Google is working towards a complete portfolio encompassing phones, watches, tablets, and earbuds, the company could also bring to market a foldable phone in the future. Further, its Pixel watch will also face off with the Apple Watch.

Its Pixel phones are based on the Tensor G2 chip and the base phone features up to 72 hours of backup. Additionally, the company’s Pixel tablet is expected to hit shelves in 2023.

Is Google Stock a Buy?

Overall, the Street remains Bullish about GOOG stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 10 unanimous Buys.

Further, the average analyst price target of $145.85 indicates a substantial 42.13% potential upside in Alphabet stock.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on GOOG

Meta Platforms price target lowered to $196 from $218 at BofA
The FlyMeta Platforms price target lowered to $196 from $218 at BofA
2d ago
AMZN
GOOG
Alphabet price target lowered to $114 from $125 at BofA
AMZN
GOOG
U.S. Supreme Court to Scrutinize Federal Protection for Social Media Companies Like Alphabet
GOOG
TWTR
More GOOG Latest News >
Videos
---

More News & Analysis on GOOG

Meta Platforms price target lowered to $196 from $218 at BofA
The FlyMeta Platforms price target lowered to $196 from $218 at BofA
2d ago
AMZN
GOOG
Alphabet price target lowered to $114 from $125 at BofA
The FlyAlphabet price target lowered to $114 from $125 at BofA
2d ago
AMZN
GOOG
U.S. Supreme Court to Scrutinize Federal Protection for Social Media Companies Like Alphabet
Market NewsU.S. Supreme Court to Scrutinize Federal Protection for Social Media Companies Like Alphabet
3d ago
GOOG
TWTR
More GOOG Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Australian Stock Market Today – Friday October 7: What You Need to Know
Australian Stock Market Today – Thursday October 6: What You Need to Know
Australian Stock Market Today – Wednesday October 5: What You Need to Know
Australian Stock Market Today – Tuesday October 4: What You Need to Know
Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) Reports Earnings: Here are the Results
LEVI
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Bond Yields Continue Rising
NDX
SPX
Australian Stock Market Today – Friday October 7: What You Need to Know
Oil Closes Higher as Momentum Continues
CVX
LNG
HeartBeam to Bring 24/7 Heart Monitoring with Smartwatch Connectivity
BEAT
Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Reports Q3-2022 Results — Here are the Numbers
Atlis Motor Remains Volatile Post IPO
AMV
WISeKey Soars After Fourth Consecutive Quarter of Revenue Growth
WKEY
Amazon to Hire 150,000 Employees
AMZN
More Market News >