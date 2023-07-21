tiprankstipranks
Market News

Google Brings Back Sergey Brin for AI Push

As Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), or rather its Google arm, fires up its grand push for AI dominance, it’s pulling out all the stops in its bid to reach the top. In fact, it’s gotten so eager that it’s pulled back its former co-founder, Sergey Brin, to join in the fray. That news was enough to catch investors’ interest, as Google was up fractionally in Friday afternoon’s trading.

Brin has been spotted at the Google headquarters in Mountain View three to four times a week, working alongside the researchers currently working to deliver a new large AI system. Brin also has been part of meetings on the topic, though reports note his connection has deepened and become more “intense.” Some of the topics include such esoterica as “loss curves,” a measure of how AI performs over a long period of time, and the direct pursuit of new talent hoped to be of particular benefit to Google’s AI ambitions.

The development comes at an odd time for Google, as it works to build the next generation of the internet while at the same time declaring it off limits to its own employees. Google is actually starting a pilot program where some employees will be parked on desktops that cannot access the internet. No part of it, either; from YouTube to Google Docs to Grubhub, every last sector will be out of bounds as Google seeks to stop cybercrime against itself by the most blunt-force manner possible: a physical “air gap” defense between employee workstations and any outside access.

Brin’s involvement certainly helps matters, but analysts were already on Alphabet’s side. With seven Buy ratings and two Hold, Alphabet stock is currently a Strong Buy by analyst consensus. Further, Alphabet stock offers investors a 9.05% upside potential.

