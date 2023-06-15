Google Asks Employees to Scale Back Use of AI Chatbots

In a slightly ironic twist, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is reportedly asking its employees to scale back their use of generative AI chatbots, even as the company pushes Bard, its own rival to the wildly successful ChatGPT. The Silicon Valley behemoth has asked its team to be cautious about entering confidential information into these chatbots, according to sources familiar with the situation who spoke with Reuters. Furthermore, Google’s parent company, Alphabet, has urged its engineers to steer clear of using code generated by these chatbots. Meanwhile, Alphabet’s shares are trading slightly higher at the time of writing.

Several companies have restricted their use due to concerns about potential leaks of sensitive information. Just last month, there were reports suggesting that consumer protection authorities might look into generative AI systems. In a related incident, OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, briefly disabled the chatbot’s history feature after users reported seeing conversations not belonging to them.

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on GOOG stock based on seven Buys, one Hold, and zero Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic above. Nevertheless, the average price target of $125.50 per share implies that the stock is fairly valued.

