GOOGL Asks Judge to Dismiss DoJ’s Antitrust Case

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

GOOGL Asks Judge to Dismiss DoJ’s Antitrust Case

Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has asked a U.S. judge to dismiss the Department of Justice’s lawsuit against the tech giant’s dominance in the digital ad tech market, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. This lawsuit was filed by the DoJ earlier this year and is backed by eight U.S. states and calls for the breaking up of Google’s ad tech business and accuses the company of violating the antitrust Sherman act.

A separate Reuters report quoted Google as stating, “In the more than three years that it has been investigating Google’s ad-tech business, the United States has received more than two million documents from Google and taken over thirty depositions of Google witnesses. Yet plaintiffs remain unable to find support for their claimed antitrust harms.”

Dan Taylor, Google’s VP of Global ads commented that the DOJ’s lawsuit “does not reflect the dynamic digital advertising industry and ignores key players we compete against every day.”

Analysts are bullish about GOOGL stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on a unanimous 32 Buys.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on GOOG

House speaker says lawmakers to move forward with TikTok bill, Reuters says
The FlyHouse speaker says lawmakers to move forward with TikTok bill, Reuters says
2d ago
GOOG
Banning TikTok in U.S. easier said than done, WSJ says
GOOG
Meta Platforms price target raised to $270 from $260 at Barclays
AMZN
GOOG
More GOOG Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GOOG

House speaker says lawmakers to move forward with TikTok bill, Reuters says
The FlyHouse speaker says lawmakers to move forward with TikTok bill, Reuters says
2d ago
GOOG
Banning TikTok in U.S. easier said than done, WSJ says
The FlyBanning TikTok in U.S. easier said than done, WSJ says
2d ago
GOOG
Meta Platforms price target raised to $270 from $260 at Barclays
The FlyMeta Platforms price target raised to $270 from $260 at Barclays
4d ago
AMZN
GOOG
More GOOG Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >