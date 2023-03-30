GOOGL Accuses Microsoft’s Cloud Business of Anti-Competitive Practices

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

GOOGL Accuses Microsoft’s Cloud Business of Anti-Competitive Practices

Tech giant, Alphabet’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud accused Microsoft (MSFT) of “anti-competitive cloud computing practices and criticized imminent deals with several European cloud vendors,” Reuters reported on Thursday.

Google Cloud’s VP Amit Zavery told Reuters that it has raised this issue with European antitrust regulators and has urged them to take a closer look at it. In response, Microsoft referred to its blog post in May last year where its President Brad Smith had commented, “[Microsoft] has a healthy number two position when it comes to cloud services, with just over 20 percent market share of global cloud services revenues.”

The rivalry between the two tech giants has heated up when it comes to the fast-growing cloud business as GOOGL trails Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft. This business is also inviting more scrutiny from regulators, particularly in Europe as more companies move their businesses to the cloud and very few players dominate this market.

Reuters reported that in a move to stave off these antitrust complaints from smaller rivals, Microsoft has offered to change its cloud computing practices.

Analysts remain bullish about GOOGL stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on a unanimous 32 Buys.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on GOOG

GOOGL Asked to Pay an Antitrust Fine of $160 Million by Indian Court
Market NewsGOOGL Asked to Pay an Antitrust Fine of $160 Million by Indian Court
1d ago
GOOG
India court upholds $160M fine on Google, Bloomberg reports
GOOG
Amazon, Google will have to let U.K. radio stream on smart speakers, FT says
AMZN
GOOG
More GOOG Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GOOG

GOOGL Asked to Pay an Antitrust Fine of $160 Million by Indian Court
Market NewsGOOGL Asked to Pay an Antitrust Fine of $160 Million by Indian Court
1d ago
GOOG
India court upholds $160M fine on Google, Bloomberg reports
The FlyIndia court upholds $160M fine on Google, Bloomberg reports
1d ago
GOOG
Amazon, Google will have to let U.K. radio stream on smart speakers, FT says
The FlyAmazon, Google will have to let U.K. radio stream on smart speakers, FT says
2d ago
AMZN
GOOG
More GOOG Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >