Goodfood’s (TSE:FOOD) Q1-2023 Results Spark Profitability Hopes

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Goodfood’s (TSE:FOOD) Q1-2023 Results Spark Profitability Hopes

Story Highlights

Goodfood reported its Fiscal Q1-2023 results earlier today, and the numbers look promising. The company is cutting down its expenses and is on the verge of reaching profitability by Fiscal Q2.

Meal-kit subscription company Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) just reported promising Fiscal Q1-2023 results despite missing estimates. The company is going through a major turnaround, and it seems to be going well so far. Last year, Goodfood outlined its plans to return to adjusted-EBITDA profitability by 2023 via cost-cutting and scaling down its operations. Now, it looks like profitability is right around the corner.

For the quarter ended December 3, 2022, Goodfood’s adjusted EBITDA was -C$2 million, a large improvement from -C$15 million in the same period last year. Notably, the company reiterated its forecast of being adjusted-EBITDA profitable by Fiscal Q2 2023 due to an improving gross profit margin — which came in at 35.6% compared to 24.0% last year — and cost-cutting measures.

While Goodfood’s earnings per share came in at -C$0.16 compared to estimates of -C$0.07, the loss was much lower than last year’s -C$0.29. Importantly, C$2 million of its C$12 million net loss was due to non-recurring expenses. Further, adjusted cash flow from operations was -C$4 million compared to -C$19 million last year.

Meanwhile, however, FOOD’s net sales came in at C$47.1 million (estimates were C$47.3 million) compared to C$77.8 million in last year’s Q1. Nonetheless, this was expected due to Goodfood’s return-to-profitability measures, which included phasing out its on-demand delivery service. Goodfood is returning to its roots of being a meal-kit company, focusing on higher-margin revenues, and this should help the stock in the long term.

Is Goodfood Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Analysts currently have a Moderate Sell consensus rating on FOOD stock based on three Holds and two Sells assigned in the past three months. The average Goodfood stock price target of C$0.43 implies 24.6% downside potential. However, analyst upgrades could come in as the company cuts its expenses further.

The Takeaway

While Goodfood missed revenue and EPS expectations, the overall numbers are heading in the right direction. Therefore, it’s likely that Goodfood can achieve a positive adjusted EBITDA by Fiscal Q2. If it does, the stock could rise from the ashes.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on TSE:FOOD

Goodfood Stock (TSE:FOOD) Doubled in 3 Days after This Critical Development
Market NewsGoodfood Stock (TSE:FOOD) Doubled in 3 Days after This Critical Development
1M ago
Goodfood to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results
FOOD
Goodfood Announces Departure of Board Member
FOOD
More TSE:FOOD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TSE:FOOD

Goodfood Stock (TSE:FOOD) Doubled in 3 Days after This Critical Development
Market NewsGoodfood Stock (TSE:FOOD) Doubled in 3 Days after This Critical Development
1M ago
Goodfood to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results
Press ReleasesGoodfood to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results
2M ago
FOOD
Goodfood Announces Departure of Board Member
Press ReleasesGoodfood Announces Departure of Board Member
3M ago
FOOD
More TSE:FOOD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >