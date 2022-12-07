tiprankstipranks
Market News

Goodfood Stock (TSE:FOOD) Doubled in 3 Days after This Critical Development

Story Highlights

Goodfood stock has seen a massive rally following its most recent earnings results. The main reason can be attributed to the company reaffirming its expectation of returning to profitability relatively soon.

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) stock has almost doubled in just the past three trading sessions, starting from C$0.36 on December 1 and closing at C$0.71 on December 6, hitting a high of C$0.83 earlier in the day. What caused this short squeeze? Its Fiscal Q4-2022 earnings report did because the company reaffirmed its expectation of being adjusted EBITDA and cash-flow profitable in the first half of Fiscal 2023.

Even though Goodfood’s earnings per share (EPS) missed analysts’ estimates by a wide margin and revenue came in line with expectations, the stock still squeezed much higher. A downgrade from successful RBC Capital analyst Paul Treiber couldn’t keep the stock down, either.

Goodfood’s Negatives Were Offset by Positives

In Fiscal Q4 2022, Goodfood’s revenue decreased by 37% year-over-year, coming in at about C$50 million. Also, its net loss increased from C$0.31 per share to C$0.78 per share, while analysts were expecting a C$0.10 per-share loss. Some things offset these poor numbers, however. C$46 million of the company’s net loss was due to a one-time expense as part of its return-to-profitability initiatives, which we discussed here. Next, Goodfood’s gross margin was 28.3% compared to 22.9% in the same period last year. Also, its adjusted EBITDA loss was just $2 million compared to $18 million last year.

Therefore, it seems like the company’s cost-saving initiatives are working. Goodfood expects positive adjusted EBITDA and cash flow in the first half of Fiscal 2023, with C$46 million to C$48 million in revenues in Q1 2023, along with a gross margin of 32% to 34%.

Is Goodfood a Good Stock to Buy, According to Analysts?

Despite the positive developments, analysts currently have a Moderate Sell consensus rating on FOOD stock. This is based on three Holds and two Sells assigned in the past three months. The average Goodfood stock price target of C$0.43 implies 39.4% downside potential.

Conclusion: Goodfood Could be a Major Turnaround Play

If Goodfood manages to reach cash-flow profitability within the next two quarters, the stock could continue much higher from here. Even after its rally, it’s down 85% in the past year alone, leaving it oversold. Investors may want to monitor Goodfood’s performance going forward for a potential turnaround play.

Disclosure

Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on TSE:FOOD

Goodfood to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results
Press ReleasesGoodfood to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results
19d ago
FOOD
Goodfood Announces Departure of Board Member
FOOD
Here’s Why Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Plunged 22.4%
More TSE:FOOD Latest News >
Videos

Latest News Feed

More Market News >