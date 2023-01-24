Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) to Slash its Alternative Investments

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) to Slash its Alternative Investments

Story Highlights

Goldman Sachs’ asset management business is reportedly reducing the amount of its alternative investments over the next few years. Currently, the company holds $59 billion worth of alternative investments on its balance sheet.

Goldman Sachs’ (NYSE:GS) asset management unit intends to significantly bring down its $59 billion alternative investments, Reuters reported. The decision reflects Goldman’s strategy to reduce its on-balance sheet investments and enhance earnings from fees. Alternative assets refer to categories like real estate or private equity, unlike traditional asset classes like stocks and bonds.     

Goldman Sachs recently delivered poor Q4 2022 results due to a significant decline in its investment banking revenue as a result of a slump in dealmaking. Moreover, revenue from the Asset and Wealth Management division plunged 27% in Q4 2022 and 39% in the full year 2022. Alternative investments on Goldman Sachs’ balance sheet fell from $68 billion to $59 billion in the prior year.

Julian Salisbury, chief investment officer of asset and wealth management at Goldman Sachs, said that the firm will divest its positions over the next few years and replace some of those funds on the balance sheet with outside capital. Salisbury expects to see a “meaningful decline” from the current levels.

“It’s not going to zero because we will continue to invest in and alongside funds, as opposed to individual deals on the balance sheet,” said Salisbury. The company intends to provide further details about its asset plan during its investor day scheduled on February 28.

According to Mark Narron, senior director of North American banks at Fitch Ratings, shedding investments on a bank’s balance sheet can lower earnings volatility. Moreover, it reduces the amount of risk-weighted assets that regulators use to decide the amount of capital a bank must hold.

Is GS a Buy Now?

Wall Street is cautiously optimistic about Goldman Sachs due to a challenging macro environment. The firm is expected to lay off about 3,200 employees. Overall, a Moderate Buy consensus rating for GS stock is based on six Buys and six Holds. The average price target of $405.19 implies 16.1% upside potential. Shares have advanced by a modest 1% since the start of this year.

Join our Webinar to learn how TipRanks promotes Wall Street transparency

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on GS

Goldman Sachs down 2% after WSJ report on Fed probe of Marcus unit
The FlyGoldman Sachs down 2% after WSJ report on Fed probe of Marcus unit
4d ago
GS
Fed investigating safeguards in Goldman consumer business, WSJ reports
GS
Goldman Sachs price target lowered to $390 from $400 at Wells Fargo
GS
More GS Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GS

Goldman Sachs down 2% after WSJ report on Fed probe of Marcus unit
The FlyGoldman Sachs down 2% after WSJ report on Fed probe of Marcus unit
4d ago
GS
Fed investigating safeguards in Goldman consumer business, WSJ reports
The FlyFed investigating safeguards in Goldman consumer business, WSJ reports
4d ago
GS
Goldman Sachs price target lowered to $390 from $400 at Wells Fargo
The FlyGoldman Sachs price target lowered to $390 from $400 at Wells Fargo
6d ago
GS
More GS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >