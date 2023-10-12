Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) Sues Malaysia Over 1MBD

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) Sues Malaysia Over 1MBD
Market News

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) Sues Malaysia Over 1MBD

Story Highlights

Goldman Sachs has filed a lawsuit against the Malaysian government in a UK court due to a dispute over the settlement of the 1MDB scandal.

U.S.-based investment bank The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) has filed a lawsuit against the Malaysian Government in the London Court of International Arbitration. Both GS and Malaysia are in dispute over the settlement of the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) investment fund scandal. 

Brief History

1MDB was a sovereign fund established in 2009 by Malaysian financier Jho Low to drive economic development. It raised billions of dollars in bonds for investment projects and joint ventures between 2009 and 2013.

Later in 2015, a probe by the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) discovered that about $4.5 billion was diverted to offshore bank accounts and shell companies, many of which were connected to Low. Also, Goldman was said to have arranged the bond deals and earned about $600 million in fees.

Disagreement Between the Parties

GS had agreed to settle the case by paying a penalty of $3.9 billion. Further, the company was required to make a one-time interim payment of $250 million if Malaysia did not receive at least $500 million in assets and proceeds by August 2022.

However, Goldman and Malaysia are in a dispute over whether the latter received the minimum amount or if the interim payment was due. Thus, to resolve the matter, Goldman filed for arbitration with the London Court of International Arbitration.

Is GS Stock a Good Buy?

The lawsuit comes ahead of the company’s third-quarter earnings release scheduled for October 17. JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan expects Goldman Sachs to report dull Q3 results. The analyst lowered the price target to $440 from $450 while maintaining a Buy rating on the stock.

Overall, Goldman Sachs stock shows a Strong Buy Street consensus based on 14 Buy and four Hold recommendations. Meanwhile, the $393.50 average analyst price target implies an upside potential of 25.7% from the current level.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Goldman Sachs’ (NYSE:GS) Q3 Earnings May Continue to Disappoint
Stock Analysis & IdeasGoldman Sachs’ (NYSE:GS) Q3 Earnings May Continue to Disappoint
1d ago
GS
Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) Giving Up on GreenSky
Market NewsGoldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) Giving Up on GreenSky
2d ago
GM
GS
Goldman Sachs announces sale of GreenSky to Sixth Street-led consortium
The FlyGoldman Sachs announces sale of GreenSky to Sixth Street-led consortium
3d ago
GS
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >