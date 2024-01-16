Goldman Sachs’ (NYSE:GS) Q4 Earnings Beat Expectations

Banking giant Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) swung up in pre-market trading after the bank posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. The bank reported fourth-quarter earnings of $5.48 per share, beating consensus estimates of $3.62 per share.

Goldman Sachs generated net revenues in the fourth quarter of $11.3 billion, up by 7% year-over-year and surpassed analysts’ estimates of $10.8 billion. The bank’s revenues ticked higher driven by its asset and wealth management business which saw revenues of $4.4 billion, an increase of 23% year-over-year.

The investment bank’s equity trading revenue jumped 26% year-over-year in the fourth quarter to $2.6 billion due to significantly higher net revenues from derivatives and prime equity financing. However, investment banking fees declined by 12% year-over-year to $1.65 billion due to a fall in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity.

Is GS Stock a Good Buy?

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about GS stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 12 Buys and seven Holds. Over the past year, GS stock has surged by more than 10% and the average GS price target of $404.56 implies an upside potential of 7.1% at current levels.