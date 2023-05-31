tiprankstipranks
Market News

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS): Layoff Saga Continues

Story Highlights

Goldman Sachs is laying off more employees to curb irrelevant costs, which is impacting its profits.

In its most recent wave of job layoffs, global investment banking giant Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) plans to eliminate less than 250 positions, according to reports. These jobs will mostly affect senior-level staff, including managing director roles. This is Goldman’s third round of layoffs within a year, with the first one in September 2022, and the biggest one so far in January 2023, which eliminated 3,200 jobs. Year-to-date, GS stock is down 3.8%.

The downsizing initiatives are intended to avoid the recent fall in deal-making volume. Due to the gloomy M&A climate, Goldman’s investment banking income fell 26% year-over-year in Q1FY23. Moreover, trading revenues took a hit from the highly volatile equity markets this year. To add to that, the ongoing tough interest rate scenario coupled with the recent banking crisis has led to a further slump in deal-making activities.

To address these problems, GS has identified cost-cutting measures through which it can save up to $1 billion in expenses this year, including job cuts. The bank may even undertake another round of performance-based job cuts in September 2023, which is its annual practice.

Goldman is not the only investment banker to lay off employees; rival Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) also announced that it will slash another 3,000 jobs this month as subdued dealmaking continued to weigh on its performance. Also, financial advisory and asset management firm Lazard Ltd. (NYSE:LAZ) announced a 10% workforce reduction in April this year.

Is GS a Good Stock to Buy?

Despite the macro challenges, analysts remain highly bullish on GS stock. On TipRanks, GS commands a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 13 Buys and two Hold ratings. Further, the average Goldman Sachs price forecast of $407.67 implies 23.2% upside potential from current levels.

Disclosure

