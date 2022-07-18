tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
All News
Market News

Goldman Sachs Beats Profit Estimates and Increases Quarterly Dividend to $2.50, Shares Surge 4%

Goldman Sachs (GS) reported Q2 earnings Monday of $7.73 per diluted share, down from $15.02 a year earlier.

Analysts polled by Tipranks projected $6.56.

Revenue for the quarter ended June 30 was $11.86 billion, down from $16.6 billion a year earlier.

Net Earnings were down 26% from the previous quarter to $2.93 Billion

Source: Goldman Sachs 2Q22 Earnings Release

The company’s shares rose 4% in recent premarket activity on Monday.

“We delivered solid results in the second quarter as clients turned to us for our expertise and execution in these challenging markets. Despite increased volatility and uncertainty, I remain confident in our ability to navigate the environment, dynamically manage our resources and drive long-term, accretive returns for shareholders,” Chairman and Chief Executive David Solomon said in a statement.

Earlier today (Monday) Bank of America (BAC) reported earnings that missed expectations.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Why Is Ashland Stock Rising Today?
ASH
Despite Weakness in SONM Stock, These Insiders Look Confident
SONM
Boeing Has a Big Surprise for Its Stakeholders
BA
How Did Bank of America Fare in the Second Quarter?
BAC
Goldman Sachs Exceeds Q2 Expectations; Shares Up 4%
GS
Deliveroo cuts revenue guidance as cost-of-living crisis bites
Intel’s Expansion Plan in Limbo amid $52B CHIPS Act Stalemate
INTC
Bank of America Misses Profit Estimates, Investor Response is Mixed
BAC
Stock Market Today – Monday, July 18: What You Need to Know
BA
GS

Latest News Feed

Why Is Ashland Stock Rising Today?
ASH
Despite Weakness in SONM Stock, These Insiders Look Confident
SONM
Boeing Has a Big Surprise for Its Stakeholders
BA
How Did Bank of America Fare in the Second Quarter?
BAC
Goldman Sachs Exceeds Q2 Expectations; Shares Up 4%
GS
Deliveroo cuts revenue guidance as cost-of-living crisis bites
Intel’s Expansion Plan in Limbo amid $52B CHIPS Act Stalemate
INTC
Bank of America Misses Profit Estimates, Investor Response is Mixed
BAC
Stock Market Today – Monday, July 18: What You Need to Know
BA
GS