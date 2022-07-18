Goldman Sachs Beats Profit Estimates and Increases Quarterly Dividend to $2.50, Shares Surge 4%

Goldman Sachs (GS) reported Q2 earnings Monday of $7.73 per diluted share, down from $15.02 a year earlier.
Analysts polled by Tipranks projected $6.56.
Revenue for the quarter ended June 30 was $11.86 billion, down from $16.6 billion a year earlier.
Net Earnings were down 26% from the previous quarter to $2.93 Billion
The company’s shares rose 4% in recent premarket activity on Monday.
“We delivered solid results in the second quarter as clients turned to us for our expertise and execution in these challenging markets. Despite increased volatility and uncertainty, I remain confident in our ability to navigate the environment, dynamically manage our resources and drive long-term, accretive returns for shareholders,” Chairman and Chief Executive David Solomon said in a statement.
Earlier today (Monday) Bank of America (BAC) reported earnings that missed expectations.