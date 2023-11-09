Goeasy (TSX:GSY) Surges After Earnings Win

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Goeasy (TSX:GSY) Surges After Earnings Win
Market News

Goeasy (TSX:GSY) Surges After Earnings Win

Story Highlights

Goeasy stock gains after delivering some impressive results, though perhaps not as good as investors would have preferred.

Goeasy (TSX:GSY) (OTHEROTC:EHMEF) is one of the biggest names in alternative lending in Canada. And it just delivered quite a quarter, sufficient to draw the attention of investors and send shares skyrocketing up over 3% in Thursday afternoon’s trading.

It was a clear win for goeasy, as it brought in earnings per share of $3.81 Canadian, and revenue of $322 million Canadian. Revenue proved a particular winner as it not only blew away analyst projections calling for $230.43 million, but it also represented a gain of 22.9% against the third quarter of 2022. Loan originations and the overall portfolio size were both also on the rise, as more Canadians turned to goeasy loans for a variety of reasons.

While rising interest rates have prompted some trouble kicking off loan originations for Canadian banks, goeasy hasn’t had that trouble. In fact, reports note that goeasy saw a “record volume of applications” for credit in this quarter, leading to the aforementioned growth in loan originations and overall loan value. What’s more, this isn’t the first time that goeasy turned in a winner; reports note that this is just the latest win for goeasy in earnings against analyst estimates. But given that goeasy offered no updates on guidance going forward, or any word on when it will be able to pull back on interest rates on those loans. That might be limiting goeasy’s share price performance, by some reckoning.

Is Goeasy Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on EHMEF stock based on five Buys and one Hold assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. Furthermore, the average EHMEF price target of $118.74 per share implies 30.48% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Goeasy (TSX:GSY) Surges After Earnings Win
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Goeasy price target raised to C$185 from C$175 at National Bank
The FlyGoeasy price target raised to C$185 from C$175 at National Bank
1d ago
goeasy Ltd. Announces Commitment to Bolstering Financial Literacy for New Canadians
Press Releasesgoeasy Ltd. Announces Commitment to Bolstering Financial Literacy for New Canadians
7d ago
Goeasy price target lowered to C$145 from C$150 at Scotiabank
The FlyGoeasy price target lowered to C$145 from C$150 at Scotiabank
10d ago
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >