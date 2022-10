General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) announced record third-quarter revenues of $41.89 billion, a jump of 56.4% year-over-year but still missing consensus estimates by $160 million.

Adjusted earnings for the automobile major came in at $2.25 per share, beating Street estimates of $1.88 per share.

GM also reaffirmed its FY22 guidance and now expects adjusted earnings to come in between $6.50 and $7.50 per diluted share.