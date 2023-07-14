WPP and Prudential: Analysts Rate These 2 FTSE 100 Shares “Strong Buy”

FTSE 100 companies WPP PLC (GB:WPP) and Prudential PLC (GB:PRU) have garnered Strong Buy ratings from analysts. Moreover, both of these stocks offer more than 40% growth potential in their share prices. The Strong Buy rating from TipRanks could serve as a valuable resource for identifying stocks that have the potential for long-term returns.

Now, let’s delve into some of the particulars.

WPP PLC

WPP owns the title of the largest advertising company in the world. The company offers services like advertising, public relations, technology, communications, etc.

Analysts consider WPP stock a fundamentally strong one as the advertising industry undergoes transformation due to technological advancements and the increasing prominence of digital solutions. Analysts anticipate that WPP’s revenue will experience year-over-year growth of 8.7% to reach $3.85 billion for its second quarter of 2023.

Seven days ago, analyst Joe Thomas from HSBC reiterated his Buy rating on the stock at a price target of 1,130p. This implies a growth rate of 33.4% in the share price.

Thomas Singlehurst from Citigroup was highly bullish on the stock and maintained his Buy rating on the stock 13 days ago. His price forecast of 1,450p implies more than 70% of growth in the shares.

Is WPP a Good Investment?

According to TipRanks’ consensus forecast, WPP stock has a Strong Buy rating, based on seven Buy versus one Sell recommendations.

At an average target price of 1,199.38, analysts suggest a growth of 41.6% on the current price.

Prudential PLC

Prudential is a British insurance company that serves around 19 million customers in Asia and Africa. The company offers insurance, asset management, and other financial services.

Recently, the company received attention from analysts at Morgan Stanley and UBS with Buy recommendations. Today, Morgan Stanley analyst Fulin Liang expressed his bullish view on the stock with a Buy rating. His price target of 1,510p implies a growth potential of 40%.

Yesterday, UBS analyst William Hardcastle reiterated his Buy rating on the stock, predicting a hike of 33% in the share price.

Citigroup analyst Andrew Baker, who confirmed his Buy rating last month, predicts the company’s earnings to grow by more than 150% in 2023. Additionally, the business appears poised to achieve additional advancements in 2024, with earnings projected to experience another double-digit percentage increase.

Is Prudential Stock a Buy or Sell?

Based on all five Buy recommendations, PRU stock has a Strong Buy rating on TipRanks. The average target price is 1,611.8p, implying a change of 49% from the current price level.

Conclusion

These two British shares are receiving positive outlooks from analysts due to their significant upside potential in share prices. Prudential presents a growth opportunity of 48% for investors, while WPP is forecasted to have a growth rate of 41.5%.

