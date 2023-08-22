WOW, NST, and QAN: ASX Earnings Scheduled This Week

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
WOW, NST, and QAN: ASX Earnings Scheduled This Week
Global Markets

WOW, NST, and QAN: ASX Earnings Scheduled This Week

Story Highlights

Three Australian companies, Woolworths, Northern Star, and Qantas, will report their fourth-quarter and full-year earnings for 2023 this week. Let’s take a look at what analysts are predicting.

ASX-listed Woolworths Group Limited (AU:WOW), Northern Star Resources Ltd. (AU:NST), and Qantas Airways Ltd. (AU:QAN) are scheduled to report their fourth-quarter earnings for 2023 this week. We have shortlisted these three companies using the TipRanks Earnings Calendar for the Australian market.

Currently, analysts have assigned a Moderate Buy rating to Northern Star and Qantas, while Woolworths received a Hold rating as evaluated by analysts.

The TipRanks earnings calendar tool now covers nine different markets, providing updated information on earnings data. It helps individuals remain informed about forthcoming earnings reports from diverse companies by furnishing crucial data, including dates, estimated EPS, actual EPS, and additional insights.

Let’s take a look at these companies.

Is Woolworths Group a Good Investment?

Woolworths Group is a retail company that provides groceries, general items, electronics, etc., in Australia and New Zealand. The group comprises supermarkets, convenience stores, and online shopping sites.

The company will announce its full-year earnings on Wednesday, August 23. According to TipRanks’ consensus, the expected EPS for Q4 is AU$0.6 per share. The projected sales for the quarter are AU$14.67 billion. For the full year, analysts are expecting the company to deliver growth in sales and profits, driven by higher prices and lower operational costs. Analysts are estimating a 5.3% growth in revenues in 2023 and a nearly 15% uptick in net income.

In terms of share price growth, analysts have a mixed opinion on WOW stock and have rated it a Hold. It includes three Buy, one Hold, and two Sell recommendations. The consensus price target is approximately 13% above the current price of AU$36.18 per share.

Northern Star Resources Earnings

Northern Star is a mining company that specializes in developing gold resources through its projects in North America and Australia.  

The company will publish its 2023 earnings report on August 24 before the market opens. The consensus EPS forecast for the fourth quarter is AU$0.17 per share, up from AU$0.12 in the same corresponding period in 2022. The company is facing pressure from rising costs, which also offset the higher gold prices. As a result, last month, the company stated that it is expecting weaker numbers for its production in 2023.

According to TipRanks consensus rating, NST stock has a Moderate Buy rating backed by five Buy, six Hold, and one Sell recommendations. The average price forecast for 12 months is AU$12.98, which is 24.3% higher than the current price.

Is Qantas a Good Share to Invest in?

Qantas Airways serves as Australia’s national airline and holds the distinction of being the largest carrier in the country in terms of fleet size, flights, and destination.

In its upcoming full-year results for 2023, slated for August 24, analysts anticipate that Qantas will report Q4 earnings of AU$0.42 per share. This is a significant improvement over the negative EPS of AU$0.22 reported in Q4 2022. For the full-year numbers, analysts are bullish on the company’s recovery and expect its international business to deliver more profits.

The company’s last 12-month returns in trading were around 34%, with the rebound in global travel operations.

QAN stock received a Moderate Buy rating on TipRanks based on a total of eight recommendations, of which five are Buy. Analysts expect growth of almost 21.3% on the current level, with a price target of AU$7.53.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on AU:NST

Vox Royalty provides project updates across gold royalty portfolio
The FlyVox Royalty provides project updates across gold royalty portfolio
5d ago
AGI
VOXR
Northern Star Resources initiated with a Neutral at Goldman Sachs
Evolution Mining initiated with a Buy at Goldman Sachs
More AU:NST Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AU:NST

Vox Royalty provides project updates across gold royalty portfolio
The FlyVox Royalty provides project updates across gold royalty portfolio
5d ago
AGI
VOXR
Northern Star Resources initiated with a Neutral at Goldman Sachs
The FlyNorthern Star Resources initiated with a Neutral at Goldman Sachs
2M ago
Evolution Mining initiated with a Buy at Goldman Sachs
The FlyEvolution Mining initiated with a Buy at Goldman Sachs
2M ago
More AU:NST Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >