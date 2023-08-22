WOW, NST, and QAN: ASX Earnings Scheduled This Week

ASX-listed Woolworths Group Limited (AU:WOW), Northern Star Resources Ltd. (AU:NST), and Qantas Airways Ltd. (AU:QAN) are scheduled to report their fourth-quarter earnings for 2023 this week. We have shortlisted these three companies using the TipRanks Earnings Calendar for the Australian market.

Currently, analysts have assigned a Moderate Buy rating to Northern Star and Qantas, while Woolworths received a Hold rating as evaluated by analysts.

The TipRanks earnings calendar tool now covers nine different markets, providing updated information on earnings data.

Let’s take a look at these companies.

Is Woolworths Group a Good Investment?

Woolworths Group is a retail company that provides groceries, general items, electronics, etc., in Australia and New Zealand. The group comprises supermarkets, convenience stores, and online shopping sites.

The company will announce its full-year earnings on Wednesday, August 23. According to TipRanks’ consensus, the expected EPS for Q4 is AU$0.6 per share. The projected sales for the quarter are AU$14.67 billion. For the full year, analysts are expecting the company to deliver growth in sales and profits, driven by higher prices and lower operational costs. Analysts are estimating a 5.3% growth in revenues in 2023 and a nearly 15% uptick in net income.

In terms of share price growth, analysts have a mixed opinion on WOW stock and have rated it a Hold. It includes three Buy, one Hold, and two Sell recommendations. The consensus price target is approximately 13% above the current price of AU$36.18 per share.

Northern Star Resources Earnings

Northern Star is a mining company that specializes in developing gold resources through its projects in North America and Australia.

The company will publish its 2023 earnings report on August 24 before the market opens. The consensus EPS forecast for the fourth quarter is AU$0.17 per share, up from AU$0.12 in the same corresponding period in 2022. The company is facing pressure from rising costs, which also offset the higher gold prices. As a result, last month, the company stated that it is expecting weaker numbers for its production in 2023.

According to TipRanks consensus rating, NST stock has a Moderate Buy rating backed by five Buy, six Hold, and one Sell recommendations. The average price forecast for 12 months is AU$12.98, which is 24.3% higher than the current price.

Is Qantas a Good Share to Invest in?

Qantas Airways serves as Australia’s national airline and holds the distinction of being the largest carrier in the country in terms of fleet size, flights, and destination.

In its upcoming full-year results for 2023, slated for August 24, analysts anticipate that Qantas will report Q4 earnings of AU$0.42 per share. This is a significant improvement over the negative EPS of AU$0.22 reported in Q4 2022. For the full-year numbers, analysts are bullish on the company’s recovery and expect its international business to deliver more profits.

The company’s last 12-month returns in trading were around 34%, with the rebound in global travel operations.

QAN stock received a Moderate Buy rating on TipRanks based on a total of eight recommendations, of which five are Buy. Analysts expect growth of almost 21.3% on the current level, with a price target of AU$7.53.

